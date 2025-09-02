The Titans Basketball team from Abuja and the First Bank Basketball team of Lagos have secured their places in this year’s Zenith Bank/Nigeria Basketball Federation Women’s Basketball League finals after emerging victorious in the Savannah and Atlantic Conferences, respectively, which concluded over the weekend.

The Titans were the standout team in the Savannah Conference, finishing above two former league champions, Air Warriors Basketball Team and Nigeria Customs Basketball Team.

These three teams will be joined by the Royal Aces Basketball Team for the trip to Lagos, representing the Savannah Conference.

Record winners First Bank have demonstrated their ambition to claim a 10th title by decisively defeating all opposing teams in the Atlantic Conference. They will be keen to make their mark when they return to Lagos for the national final.

Defending champions MFM Basketball Team also secured their spot in the national finals, joined by Dolphins Basketball Team from Lagos and last season’s finalists, Bayelsa Blue Whales Basketball Team, who also qualified from the Atlantic Conference.

The finals are scheduled to take place from September 14 to 18 at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.