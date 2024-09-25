Enzo, the eldest son of legendary French footballer, Zinedine Zidane, has retired from football at the age of 29.

He left the sport after a stint with Fuenlabrada in the Primera RFEF.

According to beINSPORT, Enzo has decided to step away from football to concentrate on his businesses.

It puts an end to a career that didn’t reach the heights he and many others had anticipated.

Enzo spent more than a decade training in Real Madrid’s academy and his debut with the first team came in November 2016, under the guidance of his father during a Copa del Rey match against Cultural Leonesa.

Enzo made an unforgettable impact by scoring a goal in that game; however, the initial spark slowly faded over time. Expectations were high, but opportunities in the first team were limited, and he soon had to seek new challenges away from the LaLiga club.