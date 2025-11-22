Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has called on residents of the State to observe a voluntary fasting and prayer on Monday to seek Allah’s guidance amid renewed security challenges.

In a statewide broadcast on Saturday, the governor urged citizens to “remain calm, steadfast, and united” during the difficult times, emphasising that collective prayer can strengthen communal faith and bring relief.

Zulum also reassured the public of his administration’s commitment to stability, security, and welfare, and promised support for farmers to boost agricultural production, urging religious and community leaders to support the initiative.

The conflict, the governor noted, has displaced millions of people across all 27 local government areas and disrupted socio-economic activities and livelihoods.

Despite the challenges, he highlighted the resilience and unity of the people of Borno in overcoming the crisis.

Governor Zulum credited the relative peace currently enjoyed in the state to the collective efforts of the citizens, who put aside ethnic, religious, and sectional differences to confront the common enemy. “We rallied behind our armed forces and other security agencies,” he said.

The governor assured citizens that his administration was committed to rebuilding the state and ensuring that every individual feels safe, heard, and included in the state’s progress.

“Efforts to restore infrastructure, schools, healthcare facilities, and markets are ongoing.

Let me commend the people of Borno State for their steadfastness and commitment to the cause of peace. This has been demonstrated through relentless prayers, fasting, and continued support for our gallant troops in the frontline, the Civilian JTF, hunters, and vigilantes. Indeed, your resilience has been a source of inspiration and strength to me and to the entire administration.

“As a people of faith, we believe our security strategies must be underpinned by prayer. I, hereby declare Monday, 24th November, 2025, as a Statewide Day of Fasting and Prayer for the restoration of peace in Borno State and the country.

“On this day, I call upon every resident of Borno, regardless of faith, to join in prayer for the lasting peace and prosperity of our beloved state and Nigeria,” Zulum said.

He also emphasised the importance of empowering vulnerable populations, including youth and women, to ensure no one is left behind in the state’s recovery process.

The governor urged displaced persons to remain hopeful, stating that their safe return to their communities is a priority.

The message highlighted the administration’s dedication to improving security, enhancing economic opportunities, and delivering quality services across Borno.

“The road to recovery is not easy, but with unity and perseverance, we can overcome any obstacle,” Governor Zulum said.

He called on all citizens to remain steadfast and hopeful, stressing that together, Borno can build a stable, prosperous, and hopeful future. The Governor thanked the people for their resilience and urged them to continue working toward a brighter future for the state’s children.

Governor Zulum’s statement comes as the state continues to recover from the devastating effects of the insurgency, with efforts to resettle displaced persons and rebuild communities gaining momentum.

The governor’s message concluded with a call for unity amidst diversity, and faith in the state’s potential, assuring citizens that a better future was within reach.