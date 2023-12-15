Borno State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has flagged off the construction of three road projects worth over N10.9billion in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC).

The three roads will be dualised in order to decongest and expand development in Maiduguri Metropolis.

The governor, at a brief ceremony, explained that 50 percent of the contract sum has been paid to the contractors to mobilise them to site.

Governor Zulum charged the contractor to ensure the completion of work within the stipulated nine months period and to adhere strictly to the project specifications.

He said despite the payment of the 50 percent contract sum, about N11 billion total sum was set aside for the project and assured the contractor of no delay in payment of their money.

“In fulfilment of our electioneering campaign promise, we are here to flag off the construction of three major roads within Maiduguri Metropolitan Council worth about N11 billion. We have paid a 50 percent mobilisation fee and the total cost of the project which is about N11 billion has been set aside for prompt payment in due time after necessary evaluation at each stage,” Zulum said.

The three road projects will link Shehu Umar Garbai and Bursari Road from the Shehu roundabout to link Baga Road. It will also link Maiduguri Monday Market roundabout to Budum roundabout and Kofa Biyu. It will further link Idrissa Khadi junction to Sir Kashim Ibrahim Way through Budum roundabout.

Borno State commissioner of works and housing, Engr Mustapha Gubio, said the project also comprised 14.52km of drainage networks.

The head of Dan Nene Construction Company, the contractor of the project, assured the governor of quality work and completion within the stipulated nine-month time.