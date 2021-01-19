By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

Indigenes of Zuru Emirate in Kaduna state have commended their Emir, Maj Gen Muhammad Sani Sami II for his massive achievements in the last 25 years.

The commendation which was given during the 25th prayers event held in his honour in Kaduna under the leadership of Engr Zubair Kabir Danjuma.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the prayer event, Danjuma said they received a letter from the emir requesting them to pray for him for completing 25 years as a leader especially considering the fact that they will not be able to hold any event this year due to the COVID- 19 pandemic.

“This was why we saw the need to organise a prayer session for him by inviting both Christians and Muslim clerics to pray for his long life and prosperity,” he said.

He described the emir as a personality who has the love of his people at heart especially the less privileged.

“The Emir is very passionate about his subjects as he has their best interest at heart. His aim is always to satisfy the needs of his subjects,” he added.

Those in attendance during the prayers include Sheikh Ibrahim Rafin Goma, Sheikh Usman Shehu, Sheikh Ahmed Kabir, Malam Mas’ud Abdulkarim, Pastor Ezra Diba, Rev Dogo Umar and Mr Moses Yusuf.