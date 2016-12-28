Oliseh Appointed Coach Of Dutch Side, Fortuna Sittard

Former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh has been appointed as the new head coach of the Dutch second division club, Fortuna Sittard.

He will put pen to paper on a one and a half year deal with the option of a renewal for another year according to the club’s official website, www.fortunasittard.nl.

Oliseh will officially resume duty with the Limburg club on January 2, 2017.

A shareholder of the club, Isitan Gün expressed happiness with the development, describing Oliseh as “young and ambitious coach that the players look up to”.

“We choose Sunday as Fortuna (Sittard) coach because he is young and ambitious, (he has) vision and players look up to (him).

“We were looking for someone (that can produce) attractive football combined with the sheer will to win.

“In Sunday (Oliseh), we think we found this trainer.

“The past few days he has already watched all the matches of Fortuna, so Sunday is well prepared to begin his work on January 02,” he said.

Oliseh played for big European clubs like Ajax, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund.

He helped his country win the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations and Olympic gold in 1996.

Before taking on the role of head coach with Nigeria, Oliseh had previously coached Belgian lower tier side Verviétois.