The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has declared Dorcas Adeyinka, a Nigerian blogger based in the United Kingdom, wanted on multiple allegations including cyberstalking, abduction, and murder.

The notice was issued on Sunday and posted on NPF’s Facebook page on the order of the the Inspector-General of Police.

Dorcas, who has been a notable figure online, now faces serious allegations such as injurious falsehood, threats to life, and extortion.

The Police bulletin provides a detailed description of Adeyinka, identifying her as a Yoruba woman approximately 1.64 meters tall, with an oval face, pointed nose, and distinctive tribal marks. Her other notable features include black hair, a larger head, and a prominent chin.

The bulletin further noted her last known address as 833 Woolick Road in the United Kingdom. However, it is suspected that Adeyinka frequents several areas within Nigeria, including Ikeja, Ogudu, Fagba, Otta, and Sango in Lagos and Ogun States.

“We urge anyone with information regarding Ms. Adeyinka’s whereabouts to come forward. A handsome reward awaits any person(s) who can provide information leading to her arrest,” stated the police bulletin.

The Inspector-General’s Monitoring Unit has provided contact numbers for the public to report any relevant information.