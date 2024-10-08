At least one person has been killed, two others were injured and a Cameroonian soldier serving under the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has gone missing as Boko Haram terrorists, on Tuesday, attacked Kirawa community of Gwoza local government area of Borno State.

LEADERSHIP reports that the latest attack occurred barely a week after the terrorists abducted 15 farmers and killed five other civilians on the Nigerian’s 64th Independence Day anniversary in Ngoshe community of the same Gwoza local government area.

A source with the knowledge of the last week’s attack in Ngoshe, said the terrorists ambushed the farmers while they were busy with their farming activities in the agrarian coummunity.

“After they took them to their base, the terrorists mercilessly slaughtered five, but later released three women out of the 15 persons abducted at Ngoshe.

“It was on Independence Day, a day of celebration of freedom, human rights, progress and unity. But for our people, it was a day of sorrow, despair, infringement, destitution, helplessness and dilemma,” the source said.

Meanwhile, speaking to our correspondent in a telephone conversation over the Kirawa attack, a resident of Gwoza who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the terrorists killed one civilian who was in a military vehicle, while two others sustained injuries as two military vehicles were set ablaze by the terrorists who fled after attacking the coummunity.

It could be recalled that the Senator representing Southern Borno Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Mohammed Ali Ndume, had recently decried continued attacks on farmers in Gwoza LGA even as the people have continued to be resilient in embarking in farming despite the threats of attacks from the terrorists.

The lawmaker called on the federal government to deploy more troops to the Mandara Mountain, where the terrorists were hiding to carry out attacks on farmers and looting food crops.

Similarly, the Emir of Gwoza, Alhaji Mohammed Iddrisa Timta, has equally lamented the attacks on farmers and promised that residents would collaborate with the Nigerian military to ensure that the remnants of the terrorists were eliminated.