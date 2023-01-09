One person has been confirmed dead after operatives of the Lagos State Police Command and Yoruba Nation agitators clashed on Monday in Lagos.

It was gathered that the Yoruba Nation agitators had planned to hold a mega rally at Ojota area of Lagos to press for self-determination.

LEADERSHIP, however, gathered that the yet-to-be identified victim was part of the Yoruba Nation agitators while several others were confirmed injured.

Eyewitnesses, who informed that there were sporadic gunshots, could, however, not give details of how the planned rally to press for self-determination assumed a violent twist.

Though, there were unconfirmed reports that three persons, including a Policeman were gunned down in the ensuing crossfire.

Speaking to journalists, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hudenyin, said only one person lost his life.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that Policemen were in the area to ensure calm.