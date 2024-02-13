One person has been killed and more than 100 houses were destroyed in what seemed like a reprisal attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen on Gurjaja village, a community in Fika local government area of Yobe State.

Sources said trouble started two weeks ago when some Fulani herdsmen killed three residents of Gurjaja village, a development that forced the community to carry out a reprisal attack and killed two Fulani herdsmen.

A source, who asked not to be named for safety reasons, said the Fulani herdsmen consequently burnt down the entire community, forcing the villagers to flee to neighbouring towns and villages.

He said the Fulanis stormed the Gurjaja community at night, razed down houses, and burnt down some farm produce belonging to farmers.

Another source, Mallam Abubakar Ustaz, said: “I want to tell you that, yesterday evening I saw many Fulani people coming from different directions, mobilised themselves in the night and attacked the Gurjaja community where Abubakar Usman was killed, several houses and foodstuffs were burnt down.”

A credible source from the security agencies confirmed the attack on Gurjaja community.

The State’s Commissioner of Police has since deployed a large number of Police personnel to the area to maintain peace and prevent further escalation of the situation.