The House of Representatives has urged the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to immediately deploy an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) Vehicles to MOPOL 64 Base in Obiohia, Ideato South Local Government Area, in Ideato North/South Federal Constituency of Imo State.

The lawmakers mandated its Committee on Police Affairs to ensure compliance and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere at the plenary on Tuesday.

Moving the motion, Ugochinyere noted that section 4(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) empowers the National Assembly to make laws for the order and good governance of the Federation or any part thereof.

He also noted that Section 14(2) (b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) provides that the security and welfare of the people of Nigeria shall be the primary purpose of government.

The lawmaker said the House was aware that MOPOL 64 Base located in Obiohia in Ideato South Local Government Area of Ideato North/South Federal Constituency serves as the operational base for the Mobile Police in the Federal Constituency and its environs.

He said the House was also aware that Ideato North and South Local Government Areas have witnessed increased attacks by armed bandits, unknown gunmen and kidnappers in recent times, thus endangering the lives and properties of the residents.

He lamented that the Mobile Police Base in Obiohia community in Ideato South Local Government Area lacks adequate Armoured Personnel Carrier vehicles to effectively respond to distress calls and dislodge the heavily armed criminal elements.

He expressed concerns that the Armoured Personnel Carrier vehicles deployed to the Mobile Police Force Base were taken to Owerri and were yet to be returned, thereby hindering the Police Command’s efforts from tackling the security situation in the constituency.

Several lawmakers took turns to support the motion and the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the session, referred the matter to the House Committee on Police Affairs for further legislative action.