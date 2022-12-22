At least one person has been confirmed dead and many injured after a 40ft container ona moving truck fell on a commercial vehicle and two private cars at Cele bus-stop along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway in Lagos on Thursday.

Confirming the incident to LEADERSHIP, the director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, said the rescued injured passengers inside the bus were handed over to emergency responders.

According to him, the accident occurred along Apapa-Oshodi by PM Filling Station, Cele inward Mile 2 area of Lagos around 1:09pm while the driver of a commercial bus (AKD 469 XZ) died instantly.

The LASTMA spokesman said, “The accident which occurred around 1:09pm had the driver of a commercial bus (AKD 469 XZ) died instantly with 2 other private cars involved in the accident (Toyota Highlander AGL 366 FP & Toyota 4Runner AAA 353 FH).

“The corpse of the dead commercial bus driver was immediately handed over to his wife and family members who came to the accident scene.

“Other passengers rescued by Lastma Officials were handed over to Medical personnel (Emergency Responder) who came to the accident scene.”