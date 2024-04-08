One person has been confirmed dead and another missing in a flood that ravaged Nguroje Community in Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The incident occurred on Saturday, causing unprecedented destruction in an area unaccustomed to such disasters.

Member representing the area in the Taraba State House of Assembly, Nelson Lens, confirmed the casualties and the extensive damage wreaked on the community.

Speaking from Jalingo, the state capital, on Sunday, Lens expressed dismay over the calamity, stating that the unfortunate incident was the first of its kind in the area, has not only taken a life but also left one of our community members unaccounted for.”

He lamented that several houses have been destroyed by the relentless flood waters and numerous hectares of farmland washed away.

“The rain, lasting many hours, has left many of our residents without homes and destroyed a significant portion of our agricultural land,” Lens added while highlighting the urgent need for support and assistance for the affected families.

Community members, deeply affected by the disaster, have reached out for aid, urging both the state government and the North East Development Commission (NEDC) to step in and support the victims in their time of need.

In response to the immediate crisis, those displaced by the flood have been relocated to public facilities, including schools and places of worship, serving as temporary shelters.

This disaster follows closely on the heels of a devastating windstorm that wreaked havoc in Takum Local Government Area, further straining the resilience of communities in this Northeastern state.