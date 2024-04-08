A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the remand of a high-ranking Binance Holdings Limited official, Tigran Gambaryan, at Kuje prison in Abuja.

This remand order on Monday, followed Gambaryan pleading not guilty to charges of money laundering filed against him by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Presiding Judge, Justice Emeka Nwite then adjourned till April 18 hearing on Gambaryan’s bail consideration while setting May 2 as the date to begin hearings on the substantive charge.

This case has captured public attention, marking a rigorous stance by Nigerian authorities against financial misconduct.

The Federal Government’s arrest of Gambaryan and Nadeem Anjarwalla, another Binance executive spotlighted the company’s alleged involvement in money laundering and terrorism financing.

While Gambaryan remains in custody, Anjarwalla, Binance’s Africa Regional Manager, managed to escape and flee Nigeria.

The government is actively seeking his extradition to face charges.

The EFCC’s charges against Gambaryan and Anjarwalla underscore a broader investigation into Binance Holdings Limited’s activities.

In addition to the EFCC’s pursuit, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has

accused both individuals and the company of tax fraud thereby intensifying legal pressures on the cryptocurrency trading platform.