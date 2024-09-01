The Smart DNA’s 2024 report has revealed that one in four men tested in Nigeria were not the biological fathers of their children as 27 percent of paternity test conducted came out negative.

The report, covering July 2023 to June 2024 unveiled several startling findings that shed light on societal dynamics, economic factors, and changing family structures in the country.

According to the report, 27 percent of paternity tests conducted came back negative, indicating that more than one in four men tested were not the biological fathers of the children in question. This statistic underscores the prevalence of paternity uncertainty in Nigerian society.

The report noted a significant increase in DNA tests for immigration purposes, growing more than any other test type, saying this surge aligns with the ongoing “Japa” phenomenon, as more Nigerians seek opportunities abroad. The trend suggests a growing number of parents with dual citizenship are processing paperwork for their children’s emigration.

Revealing the economic disparity, the report shows that an overwhelming 73.1 percent of all DNA tests were conducted in Lagos, with a stark divide between Mainland (67.5%) and Island (32.5%).

This concentration highlights the economic divide within Lagos and across Nigeria, raising questions about access to such services in other parts of the country.

On gender imbalance in test initiation, the report revealed that men initiated a staggering 88.2 percent of all test requests, compared to just 11.8 percent by women.

This significant disparity raises questions about gender roles, trust issues in relationships, and societal pressures on paternity certainty.

The report also showed the ethnic distribution as the Yoruba ethnic group accounted for 53 percent of tests, followed by Igbo 31.3 percent with Hausa at only 1.20 percent.

This distribution, which does not align with national ethnic demographics, should prompt discussions about cultural attitudes towards paternity testing and genetic science across different Nigerian ethnicities, the report suggested.

Most tested children were aged 0-5 (54.0%), suggesting a preference for early paternity confirmation. Men aged 41+ (45.6%) and 31-40 (37.0%) were most likely to request tests, potentially reflective of economic capabilities or increased paternity concerns in older men, the report stated while also revealing a slight gender bias in child testing.

“More tests were conducted on male children (52.8%) than female children (47.2%), hinting at a possible cultural preference for confirming paternity of male offspring.”

On the reasons for the testing, the report showed that the vast majority of tests (85.9%) were conducted for ‘Peace of Mind’, highlighting personal, rather than legal motivations behind most DNA testing in Nigeria.

Operations Manager at Smart DNA, Elizabeth Digia said, “These findings offer a unique window into the changing dynamics of Nigerian families and society.

“The high rate of negative paternity tests and the surge in immigration-related testing are particularly noteworthy. They reflect broader societal trends that merit further discussion and research.

“The concentration of testing in Lagos also raises important questions about accessibility and awareness of DNA testing services across Nigeria. As a company, we’re committed to expanding access to our services nationwide while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and confidentiality.”