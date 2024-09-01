The federal government is investigating reports of inadequate feeding for inmates at the Afokang Custodial Centre located in Calabar South local government area of Cross River State.

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, ordered the investigation in response to concerns raised about the quality and quantity of food provided for inmates at the facility in a trending video, prompting authorities to assess the situation and ensure proper nutrition for them.

A Facebook video report claimed that inmates at the Custodial Centre were experiencing inhumane treatment, highlighting that they were being served poorly cooked beans for breakfast.

The minister, in a statement released on Sunday by his media aide, Babatunde Alao, expressed serious concern regarding the troubling video report.

Tunji-Ojo who said the investigation aims to address these issues and improved conditions within the facility, added that, “I view this incident as a serious breach of the standards of care and dignity to which inmates are entitled.

“I have directed a comprehensive and urgent investigation into this matter, and those responsible will be held accountable,” the statement said in part.

The Minister further issued a warning regarding the quality of food, sanitation, and overall welfare of inmates, stating that lapses will not be tolerated.

He emphasised the importance of treating inmates with dignity and respect, while calling for immediate improvements to ensure humane conditions within correctional facilities nationwide.

“As the Minister of Interior, I will not tolerate any form of mistreatment or neglect of individuals in custody,” he added.

The statement also emphasised that the findings of the investigation would be made public, pledging that appropriate disciplinary actions would be implemented.