One person has been killed by yet-to-be identified gunmen at a hotel owned by the Ohaukwu local government council chairman, Hon. Ikechukwu Odono, located at Ezzamgbo junction axis in the local government area of Ebonyi State.

Confirming the incident, the Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Joshua Ukandu, on Monday, said that the gunmen attacked the hotel on Sunday night, which led to the unfortunate death of one person.

The Police spokesperson said, “several vehicles were set ablaze in the hotel by the gunmen during the attack.”

He added that the Police have swung into action to unravel those behind the attack.

Meanwhile, a local Vigilante operative from the area, who spoke to LEADERSHIP on the ground of anonymity, said that the incident happened at about 11pm in Amovu of Ishielu community in Ohaukwu LGA of the State.

“The hotel, which serves as re residence of the Executive Chairman of Ohaukwu local government area, Hon. Prince Ikechukwu Odono Onwe, was attacked by unidentified gunmen.

“One Onwe Chukwuka, a.k.a Mature was shot dead, another person, Mr. Odono Peter Cross was also shot and he sustained serious bullet wound. Nine vehicles were burnt.

“The local government chairman, whom we suspected might be the target of the attack is safe and sound. The gunmen escaped after carrying out the attack. It’s unfortunate that such an incident will be carried out against the peace loving people of the area,” the source stated.

It would be recalled that just last week, a PoS Operator was also shot dead in the local government area by yet-to-be identified gunmen, who also escaped into the thin air.