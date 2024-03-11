President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to call loyalists of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, to order, against actions that could undermine the Governor Hyacinth Alia-led administration in Benue State.

The President of the Benue Development Coalition (BENCO), Dr Peter Gwa, in an open letter to President Tinubu, claimed that the SGF’s loyalists have perfected the plot to capitalise on the farmers-herders conflicts to unleash mayhem in the state.

“Your Excellency, it may interest you to know that despite the reality of the influx of herdsmen in Benue State, intelligence on ground suggest that the secretary to the government of the Federation is aware of plots by his loyalists to take advantage of the “herdsmen narrative” and activate local militia to cause mayhem just to get at the governor and by extension your administration.

“The security of lives and property of Nigerians rest with you Mr President. Any attempt to politicize insecurity by any individual must be discouraged. We urge you Mr President to call Sen George Akume to order for the sake of stability needed for development.

“Your Excellency, we appeal for your intervention for stability in Benue State. His Excellency Fr Dr Hyacinth Alia has expressed commitment to work for the people under the party’s platform and in line with your Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Mr President, before the members of the National Assembly are allowed to overblow the issue of insecurity in the state for political convenience, it is our appeal that you intervene to save the face of your administration as security of lives and property rest on your shoulders.

“Prior to the recent killings in the state, the governor after a state security Council deliberations approved the full implementation of the anti Open Grazing law enforcement. This commitment by the governor alone suggest readiness to tackle the issue in line with existing law. For some National Assembly members to sensitize there people it is unfortunate that they are being used by the SGF to undermine the governor of Benue State.”

The group also accused the Benue State Working Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of working in cahoots with the SGF to undermine Governor Alia.

They claimed hat the SGF and the immediate-past governor of the state, Dr Samuel Ortom, have also joined hands to destabilise Governor Alia administration using insecurity as the major narrative.

They alleged: “The plots have begun to yield as insecurity have worsened mostly in parts of the state represented by the SGF loyalists and this calls for your Excellency intervention.

“Senator Goerge Akume must be guided to align with the leadership of His Excellency Fr Dr Hyacinth Alia as the executive governor of Benue State in the ruling party. Mr President, the secretary to the government of the Federation has a choice to sacrifice and bring stability to your administration or resign from office.”