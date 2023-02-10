One person has been confirmed dead and several others injured and four abducted in a renewed communal crisis between the people of Oso-Edda, Amasiri and Nde Ndukwe communities in Ebonyi State.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that the four abducted persons were later released by their abducted while properties worth millions of naira were allegedly destroyed in the crisis.

The communal crisis which is between the people of Oso-Edda in Afikpo South local government area, the people of Amasiri and Nde Ndukwe communities in Afikpo North local government area has thrown residents of the community, motorist and passersby into tension and apprehension.

The three communities have been in a dispute over a land at their boundary for years but it has been managed and curtailed from turning violent till this week.

As at the time of filling in this report, it was not yet certain what caused the renewed clashes but a sources in the area alleged that the Nde Ndukwe and Amasiri people invaded farm settlement villages in Ọsọ-Edda and started destroying houses, farm produce and every property in sight.

The invasion which started on Monday lasted till Wednesday when security agencies stepped in to restore normalcy.

It was further learnt that one Chima Orji of Idima autonomous community in Afikpo South local government was brutally murdered and beheaded.

The head was taken away by the invaders and is yet to be found as at the time of this report.

LEADERSHIP further gathered that properties belonging to the people of Okporojo village in Oso-Edda community was completely destroyed by the invaders.

Four persons were abducted but were later freed after a peace meeting organized by the chairmen of both councils in conjunction with some monarchs and head of security agencies in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT