The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Friday, expelled a former governor of Enugu State and senatorial candidate in the 2023 elections, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, as well as Hon. Chris Ogbu from the party over anti-party activities.

The party also expelled five of its members in Ekiti State, who are also candidates in the forthcoming general elections, namely; Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji (Ekiti Central); Olayinka James Olalere (Ekiti Central II); Fayose Oluwajomiloju John (Ekiti Central I); Akerele Oluyinka (Ekiti North I), and Emiola Adenike Jennifer (Ekiti South II).

National publicity secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, who disclosed the expulsion of the seven members from the party in a statement, said the action takes effect from Friday, February 10, 2023.

He added that the party’s national leadership took the decision based on the recommendation of the PDP National Disciplinary Committee.

Recall that the party had suspended the nine party members for anti-party activities on January 20, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nnamani has openly and repeatedly campaigned for the presidential candidate of the rival All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

It would be recalled also that the party lifted the suspension of two members in Ekiti State, namely; Prince Funso Ayeni contesting for Ekiti North Senatorial seat and Otunba Ajayi Babatunde Samuel, contesting for Ekiti North II Federal Constituency seat in the 2023 elections.

PDP said it lifted the suspension on the duo after they apologised for their conduct, affirmed loyalty to the party and renewed commitment towards the party’s success at all levels in the 2023 general elections when they appeared before the disciplinary committee.

However, the national publicity secretary of PDP, Hon Debo Ologunagba, on Friday, said: “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its 566th meeting today, Friday, February 10, 2023, approved the expulsion of the following individuals from the Party for anti-Party activities and other grave offences in violation of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017)

“Those expelled from the Party are:

1.Senator Chimaroke Nnamani – (Enugu State); 2. Hon. Chris Ogbu – (Imo State)

“Others are: Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji -(Ekiti Central); Olayinka James Olalere -(Ekiti Central II); Fayose Oluwajomiloju John-(Ekiti Central I); 4.Akerele Oluyinka -(Ekiti North I); 5.Emiola Adenike Jennifer -(Ekiti South II).

“The expulsion takes effect from today, Friday, February 10, 2023.

“The decision of the NWC is sequel to the recommendation of the National Disciplinary Committee and pursuant to Sections 58 and 59 (1)(g) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

“The PDP charges all members of our Party across the country to remain united and focused on the mission of our Party to Rescue, Rebuild and Redirect our nation from misrule.”