One year after the erroneous military drone attack on Tudun Biri village in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State, Governor Uba Sani has commissioned a 25-bed Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC), Skills Acquisition Centre and comprehensive medical, surgical and opthamological care in the community.

This was as Governor Sani distributed 300 bags of 50kg rice, 300 bags of 50kg maize and 500 bags of 50kg NPK fertiliser to the people of Tudun Biri community and and surrounding villages.

It would be recalled that scores were killed on the night of Wednesday December 3, 2023, when a Nigerian Army drone on the trail of bandits, erroneously bombed villagers who were gathered for their annual Islamic religious festival.

The Governor Sani-led government thereafter pledged to provide social amenities like road, water, school, hospital and skills acquisition centre for the community.

Commissioning the 25-bed health facility with an ambulance, and others on Sunday, Governor Sani promised the villagers who lost their loved ones to the accidental bombing that, he will continue to follow up until the perpetrators of the error attack were brought to justice.

Inspecting the 6-kilometer asphalt road being constructed by the state government to link Tudun Biri with the Kaduna International Airport, Governor Sani expressed satisfaction with the progress of work, pledging that the road will be completed in the next four months.

Governor Sani said, “Our administration has prioritised human capital development because it is the surest path to lifting people out of poverty. The Skills Acquisition Centre will equip Tudun Biri youths with the skills to be employable and to even be employers themselves. The Primary Healthcare Center will cater to the health needs of the people and enhance their productivity.

“Tudun Biri Community occupies a special place in our hearts. That is why we wasted no time in creating access road to this community and commencing the construction of projects. The Kaduna State Government is constructing houses in Tudun Biri to resettle those affected by the unfortunate incident.”

Speaking on behalf of Tudun Biri Community, Magaji Aliyu Adamu expressed appreciation to Governor Uba Sani for keeping to his promises, saying that the people of the Tudun Biri will never forget him.