2022 has been an eventful year for the Nigerian entertainment industry, especially for the music sector.As 2022 comes to an end, LEADERSHIP Weekend takes a look at the 10 events that shaped the Nigerian entertainment scene in the outgoing year.

P-Square’s Reunion

2022 began with news that Nigerian music duo,Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye,of the musical group P-Square had settled their differences and were coming back together as a group,after pursuing individual music careers for more than four years.

The Okoye brothers, who gave us hits like “Do Me,” “No One Like You,” and “Personally,” announced their reunion tour to 100 cities in May,and also released their long-awaited songs, Jaiye (Ihe geme), a party starter song with a music video directed by TG Omori and “Find Somebody” a love song about meeting a person they want to spend the rest of their life with.

Burna Boy Sold Out the Madison Square Garden

Since 2012 when “Like to Party” dominated airwaves, Burna Boy has continued to grow in leaps and bounds. Fast-forward to 2021, he won the Best World Music Album at the 63rd Grammys, after getting a nomination the previous edition. He’s bagged BET awards, sold out prestigious locations, and performed in virtually every continent. In April, Burna Boy sold out the prestigious Madison Square Garden in the U.S.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Soundtrack

In the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack, 6 Nigerian music acts notably represented the motherland, sharing their beautiful sounds to the world. Tems took the world by storm with her “No Woman, No Cry,” Fireboy DML immersed us deep in culture with his “Coming Back for You,” Burna Boy gave us the gift that is “Alone,” CKay expressed his unique sound in “Anya Mmiri“, Bloody Civilian and Rema thrilled us with “Wake Up“, with Rema showing off his rap skills in “Pantera.”

Tems Won Two BET Awards

In June 2022, Tems snagged three nominations for the BET Awards and ended up going home with two of them. This fast-rising singer, songwriter, and producer was nominated for Best Collaboration with Justin Bieber and Wizkid, Best International Act, and Best New Artist. Tems won the Best Collaboration and Best International Act categories in one night. A queen we stan!

Headies Awards Hold In Atlanta

The 15th Edition of Nigeria’s most prestigious music prize The Headies held in Atlanta Georgia, USA.According to the Headies Academy, the decision to take the award out of Nigeria was inspired by the desire to contribute to the international advancement of Afrobeats.The Headies’ decision to go abroad is an indication of the Academy’s desire to join the international rave and also parta

Wizkid Sold Out the Madison Square Garden

What a way to show the world that it’s Afrobeats time! In November, the Afrobeats heavyweight performed to a full MSG, thrilling fans with hits from his latest album “More Love, Less Ego“, as well as taking fans down memory lane to where it all started over a decade ago.

Afrobeats Kept Going Viral

CKay‘s “Love Nwantiti” took over the world in 2021, thanks to TikTok, it was only right that other Nigerian stars were to follow suit; it was only a matter of time. This year, artists like Oxlade, Kizz Daniel and so many more, put the Nigerian music industry on the global stage with their hit singles “Ku Lo Sa” (in June) and “Buga” (in May). They had the world coming closer and, of course, going low, low, low, low.

Burna Boy Bagged Two MOBO Awards

Music star, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, bagged two awards at the 2022 edition of the MOBO Awards.He carted home the awards for the Best International Act, beating global music heavyweights such as Beyoncé, Chris Brown, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar. Jack Harlow, Skillibeng, Summer Walker, Jasmine Suleiman and Tems were also nominated on the Category.

He also won at the Best African Music Act Category, which was notably dominated by Nigerian artistes.

Kizz Daniel’s World Cup Performance

When it was revealed that Kizz Daniel would be performing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, it was not just a big moment for Kizz but for all of the Nigerian music industry.

The superstar made history as the first Nigerian act to perform at the World cup in a moment that captures the rise of Afrobeats and made every Nigerian swell with pride.

Davido’s 2022 World Cup Final Performance

Afrobeat Superstar Davido performed at the Qatar 2022 World Cup final. Davido performed “Hayya Hayya (Better Together),” the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, alongside Aisha and Trinidad’s Cardona. Davido has become the first Nigerian artist and one of the few Africans to achieve such a feat.