The Kuji of Deba, His Highness, Ahmad Usman Muhammad, and the people of the emirate have applauded Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, for his concern and respect for traditional institution.

The royal father reassured the governor of his support and that of his people to the Inuwa administration.

He spoke when the governor and his campaign team visited his palace to solicit for his royal blessings, support and prayers and to introduce APC candidates for the 2023 general election.

The campaign train berthed in Deba Emirate, visited Deba, Kuri-Lano-Lambam, Jagali-South, Jagali North, Kanawa-Wajari wards of Deba local government area where they canvassed votes for the APC candidates across the board.

At all the places visited, the governor and his team were greeted by mammoth crowd of supporters who converged to show solidarity and support to his re-election bid.

The Kuji of Deba commended the governor for executing landmark projects in the emirate and for appointing indigenes of the emirate and the local government area into important positions in the government.

The royal father however, called for government intervention in arresting erosion problem bedeviling the people of Deba Town and environs.

Earlier in his welcome address, Engr Idris Mahdi, who spoke on behalf of other stakeholders of the area, said Deba people are indebted to Governor Inuwa because of the numerous people-oriented projects executed in the local government area.

He specifically mentioned the historic multi-billion naira Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, establishment of Citizenship and Leadership Training Institute at Boltongo, complete renovation of GSS Dadinkowa and GGSS Kuri, construction of Kuri-Dasa-Lanbam Road, Boltongo-Nono Road, rehabilitation of Baure-Zambuk-Lubo road, Boltongo-Garin Malami Road, renovation of Cottage Hospital Kuri, revitalization of Primary Health Care Facilities in all the 11 wards of the LGA among others.

Earlier, Governor Inuwa said his administration will continue to give youths all the attention they need to be able to excel and contribute to the development of the society.

The governor who was speaking at Deba during APC state-wide campaign rally said his government recognises the central role youths play in the development of any society.

He noted: “That is why our administration churned out policies and programmes that impact directly on the lives of youths positively.

“It is against this backdrop that we initiated the 1000-hectre industrial park which we are committing about 18 billion Naira to provide employment to our youths and open doors for other economic opportunities for our people”.

Governor Inuwa also expressed concern over insecurity issues in the area especially famer-herder conflicts, explaining that his government moved to ban incoming herders into the state and imposed restriction of herders’ movements across LGA boundaries during this harvest season to mitigate clashes in the area.

He warned people against indulging into any activity capable of undermining the peace and progress of the society, calling on them to continue supporting government’s policies and programmes.