Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested 10 suspected internet fraudsters in Keffi local government area of the state.

The command said through its spokesman, DSP Ramhan Nansel, that police operatives attached to Angwan Lambu Division raided the hideout of the cybercriminals located in GRA, Keffi.

He said the operatives have been monitoring the influx of the cybercriminals into the affected local government area for a while now, adding that the command gave the nod to move in for the arrest at an auspicious moment.

He said the suspects were arrested with hard drugs, charms and gadgets used to carry out their activities.

“During the operation, Ten (10) suspects were arrested, and the following items were recovered from them as exhibits: two (2) Laptops, ten (10) sophisticated mobile phones of different brands, three (3) WIFI routers, criminal charms, black soap, hard drugs (Loud weed and dried leaves suspected to be marijuana), etc.

“The suspects have confessed to being into internet fraud popularly known as Yahoo Plus and shall be charged to court for prosecution once the investigation is concluded.

“The commissioner of police, CP Umar Shehu Nadada has commended the officers for a job well done and urged them to sustain raids on all criminal hideouts,” he said.