Benue State government, a team from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base in Makurdi and representatives of Ugondo and Mbaivur communities have met for the peaceful resolution of lingering land dispute between the NAF and the host communities.

In his welcome address, Governor Hyacinth Alia commended the warring factions for supporting the amicable resolution of the long-standing dispute.

He said the measure would attract more federal government’s presence to the area, thereby bringing more development to the state.

A statement by the chief press secretary, Tersoo Kula, quoted the governor as appreciating the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, for his efforts to ensure that the long-standing dispute is resolved, the governor reiterated his administration’s readiness to continue to press and ensure that more developmental projects are brought to the state.

Governor Alia, who after the meeting visited the disputed land, promised the community to construct a road around the area that will link up to the borders of Makurdi and Gwer-West, and up to the Gwer-West boundary with Gboko local government, in order to make the community more accessible adding that the road will also serve as permanent boundary between the natives and the Air Force.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and the Air Officer Commanding Tactical Air Command, Nigerian Air Force, Makurdi, AVM F O Edahosa, said the meeting became necessary, especially as similar efforts were made in the past to resolve the land dispute, to no avail.

He said, “The Chief of Air Staff has also shown interest in the resolution of the case, considering how strategic Benue is, and is willing to ensure that the dispute is amicably resolved.”

He appreciated governor Alia for his tireless efforts and desire to ensure peace in the state, pointing to some of the meetings the governor has held with different security heads in the country since he assumed office.

Responding, the Mue Ter Ugondo, Chief Clement Kurugh, as well as Amir Ishor, the representative of the Ter Makurdi, all appreciated the governor and the chief of air staff for wading into the dispute, saying they trust the governor’s efforts to resolve the issue and bring a lasting solution.

“We are all praying to God to continue to give the governor the wisdom to continue piloting the affairs of the state,” he said.