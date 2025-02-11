No fewer than ten (10) students of The Polytechnic of Ibadan, Oyo State on Tuesday, collapsed after inhaling a yet-to-be-identified gaseous substance during a quarrel between two students.

The students, LEADERSHIP learnt have been stabilised and currently receiving treatment at the Ring Road State Hospital and the University College Hospital (UCH).

A source said that the affected students from the Science Laboratory and Technology Department, were seated in their lecture hall after writing a test.

However, a fight reportedly broke out between two students and while others attempted to intervene, one of the fighting students sprayed a substance into the air.

Scores of students that inhaled the substance reportedly stated to collapse with some getting unconscious.

However, the Oyo State government responded swiftly to the emergency situation following a distress call.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi led an immediate emergency response to the institution resulting in the prompt evacuation of the affected students to the medical facilities.

Ajetunmobi personally visited the hospitals to assess the condition of the students where they were confirmed stable and receiving appropriate medical attention.

The Commissioner urged the management of the institution to investigate the incident thoroughly and ensure that those responsible are identified and sanctioned.

Ajetunmobi also emphasised the need for the institution to sensitise the students against acts of violence and harmful behaviour that could jeopardise public safety.

She reaffirmed that the Ministry of Health remains committed to ensuring the well-being of all residents of Oyo State while pledging the state’s readiness to promptly respond to health-related emergencies.

The Rector of The Polytechnic Ibadan, Dr. Taiwo appreciated the prompt response of the State Government to the emergency and pledged to fish out the perpetrators of the act.