No fewer than 10 persons were feared dead on Sunday when an articulated vehicle loaded with chippings fell on a Sienna space bus along Ohafia-Bende-Umuaha road in Abia State.

An eyewitness account said the accident occurred when the vehicle, while descending Nmuri Hill on its way to Ohafia from Umuahia, Abia State capital, developed a brake problem.

“Unfortunately, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it struck the car which was coming from the opposite direction and fell on it,” the eyewitness said.

The eyewitness lamented that the accident was partly due to the deplorable condition of the road, querying “How come the federal government has failed to rehabilitate the road over the years?”

As at press time, efforts were on to discharge the chippings in order to upturn the articulated truck and bring out the bodies of the driver of the car and the passengers.

Meanwhile, both the Abia State Police Command and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were yet to react to the accident.