For the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida, his 100 days in office is not a time for celebration but a time of reflection.

Recall that Maida was appointed as the EVC of NCC at a time when the industry was challenged with poor coverage and connectivity.

To Maida, his 100 days in office was a time of reflection as he had to come up with workable solutions to tackle these challenges, among others.

According to him, “This is my 100 days in office; it has been a hundred days of reflection, trying to observe and trying to engage with stakeholders to really understand what we need to do as we go into this next phase of the telecoms industry.”

Maida’s focus

After thorough reflection, Maida has, however, come up with drivers that will help boost the growth of the telecommunications industry within five years of his tenure and beyond.

Maida, at a meeting with editors in Lagos, listed these drivers as collaboration, data centrism, compliance, and digitization; these would be the fulcrum of his administration.

The EVC further revealed that he would partner with critical stakeholders in the Telecoms industry that include the consumers, the industry payers themselves, and the government.

“I will be focusing on collaboration, so in the spirit of how we have been working as stakeholders, whether it is government, yourself in the media, or even if it is the Nigerian consumers in the telecoms service, collaboration is going to be a very strong driver for us,” Maida stated.

His next move is to ensure that the Commission prioritizes data. “The next major driver for us is being data-centric. NCC will be more data-centric going forward because the world is now a global village, and practically all businesses now revolve around data. Hence the commission will do everything within its regulatory framework to work with telecom operators in the provision of quality and affordable service for consumers.

“We are going to be driving the collection of a lot of data from our stakeholders and also using that to project the work we are doing so that we can have a high level of transparency.” He stressed the need to grow the industry to maturity by ensuring that players in the sector comply with regulatory obligations.

Speaking on further on compliance as a major driver, he said that the commission is empowered by the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA 2003) to hold licensees to their obligations, adding that the commission has put in place obligations for licensees to meet. “We will help them meet those obligations by deploying technology to make life easy for them. With technology, licensees can renew their licenses,” Maida added.

On his Strategies and focus areas, he said that a slight approach would be needed to take the telecoms sector to another level. “We are going to take a slightly different approach, beginning from our stakeholders‘ perspectives. We have three major stakeholders: the telecoms consumer, which whatever stakeholder you belong to, you are part of this stakeholder. We also have the industry itself, the licensees, and the potential investors. And lastly, we have the government.

“So we are looking at the needs of each of these stakeholders, of course starting with the consumers. What we are looking for is a total quality of experience, so we are going to be driving that total quality of experience right from the way they select telecoms services to help empower the consumer to make the right choices, to ensure that wherever you are, you are well connected.

“We will be leveraging data to be able to empower consumers to make the right choice, so that we can move away from the world where we have multiple SIM devices. Rather than multiple devices and SIM Cards, we are looking at a situation where consumers will only have one SIM card and one device,” he stated.

He also maintained that the commission would be working with the industry players. “We are going to be working with our licensees on data tariff, speed, and coverage. We are going to be working with them to see how tariff can be simpler and more transparent. We will continue to enlighten our consumers to understand the habits that drive greater data usage. We are also going to be focusing on issues that consumers have escalated. We are going to be stepping in, as a regulator, to see what the common issues that consumers are complaining about and what operators are doing about them, so that we can really hold everybody in the value chain accountable,” he further disclosed.

On licensees, Maida assured that the Commission plans to improve the resilience of the industry. “We are looking at reviewing the operating standards and introducing operating standards that are in line with international best practices. We are going to be leveraging technology to review our regulatory services and internal processes so that our turnaround time for our regulatory services is greatly improved,” he added.

On the issue of multiple taxation not excluding the Right of Way (RoW) charges, he said he is committed to driving advocacy by ensuring that telecoms infrastructure is perceived as Critical National Infrastructure, that Right of Way (RoW) charges are either waived by the state governments or they stick to the N145/linear charge, adding that the issue of multiple taxation would be resolved.

Maida emphasized his readiness to collaborate with the government. “The commission will be aligning his goals with that of the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy’s blueprint. All that we are doing in terms of policy direction is being derived from that blueprint. Our policy is to grow the industry. We need to increase our contribution to the GDP in absolute terms. We are also focusing on job creation, especially for our youth and to facilitate collaboration with other industries. The goal of the collaboration is to empower other industries to innovate and grow.”

The CEO of the regulatory body maintained that the Commission would ensure that the service providers are accountable for their responsibilities to the customers, but in a collaborative fashion, adding that sanction is critical to ensure that every stakeholder plays according to the rules.

Maida also spoke on the issue of Subscribers Identification Modules linked to the National Identity Number Policy; he stated that the commission will work on total compliance as it will improve and secure digital services in the country’s telecoms sector.

He said, “I think we’re going to do a lot more work and always create more rapport between the NCC and its various stakeholders. These are areas where we’ll be working with our necessities to drive things, and also to see how we can make the tariff simpler or more transparent.”