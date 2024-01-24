Karim Benzema wants to leave his Saudi club Al-Ittihad after a bust-up with management, a source close to the club told AFP yesterday.

The 36-year-old former Real Madrid striker held a “raging” meeting with the club and its Argentinian coach Marcelo Gallardo last Friday, the source said.

Benzema told his coach and club management “he doesn’t feel he is able to give his best because of the current pressure at Ittihad”.

“Benzema asked to leave Ittihad temporarily to change the atmosphere,” the source added.

Al-Ittihad offered to loan the French striker to another Saudi Pro League club but he has refused, the source added.