Plans are in top gear for the hosting of the 2026 edition of the 100 Most Notable Africans Leadership and Business Summit, organised by Davdan Peace and Advocacy Foundation and 100 Most Notable Peace Icon Africa.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday signed by the Project Director Africa Amb Dr. Kingsley Amafibe.

According to Amafibe, the 2026 edition of the summit will be held in Marrakech, Morocco, with the theme: “Uniting Africa’s Change Makers for Growth and Impact: A Gate to Sustainable Development.”

Scheduled for 19th – 21st June 2026, the summit will feature the conferment of honours on the 100 Most Notable Peace Icons Africa, recognising outstanding personalities whose contributions continue to shape Africa’s progress in governance, business, innovation, and community development.

Amb. Amafibe noted that the summit remains one of the continent’s most influential platforms for fostering collaborations, amplifying leadership excellence, and driving impactful initiatives across Africa.

He added that the 2026 edition is expected to attract high-level delegates, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and peace advocates from across the continent and beyond.

Recall that the 2024 and 2025 edition of the summit was held in Kigali, Rwanda, where new members were also inducted into the African-Asian Chamber of Commerce, further deepening cross-continental partnerships and strengthening economic cooperation.

The organisers expressed optimism that the Morocco gathering will not only celebrate excellence but also propel conversations and actions toward Africa’s sustainable development goals.