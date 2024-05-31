It was joy and celebration when a non-governmental organisation (NGO) known as Davdan Peace and Advocacy Foundation in collaboration with Most Notable Peace Icons Africa paid an humanitarian visit to LEA Primary School in Jahi Kadokochi of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of FCT, to put smiles on the faces of pupils of the school.

In an effort to help parents reduce their financial burden and help prevent the dropout of students from school at an early age, the organisation led by its team leader, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe, was warmly received by the Head Teacher, Mrs. Aramude, and her dedicated staff.

According to Amafibe, who inspired the pupils on the importance of peace and the value of education as a key to a brighter future, he noted that they were happy God could give them the opportunity to help those in need, adding that, “education is the key to success. Listen to your teachers and be law abiding to become great Nigerians.”

“Don’t engage in negative vices that would put your family in disarray. Always be attentive in class so you can come out in flying colours. I also want to thank all the notable icons involved in this project, especially the First Daughter of Nigeria, Chief Dr Folasade Tinubu-Ojo,” he added.

Responding, the Head Teacher, Mrs. Aramude thanked the organisation for finding the school worthy of the gesture and promised that they won’t let them down.

She also encouraged other NGOs to emulate the 100 Most Notable Peace Icons Africa organisation to support parents who can’t afford to offset the fees of their children or wards and other educational materials.

The high point of the event was the donation of essential school materials, including books, bags, water bottles, lunch bags, school shoes, and scholarships to 50 pupils of the school.