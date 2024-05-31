Ad

A technology solutions provider, SoftAlliance is celebrating its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of groundbreaking achievements and transformative contributions to the tech industry.

It equally promised to continue to innovate and serve customers better in the years ahead.

Established in 2004 with a vision to be a world-class information and communication technology organisation, SoftAlliance has emerged as a pioneering force, setting new standards for innovation, leadership, and excellence, even as its journey has been marked by numerous milestone achievements.

SoftAlliance, it stressed, has also excelled in providing managed services, cloud solutions (including SaaS and PaaS), and bespoke technology solutions to a diverse clientele across Africa, including Ghana.

Reflecting on this milestone, managing director of SoftAlliance, Bisi Aina emphasised that, “SoftAlliance proudly stands as a testament to resilience, innovation, and customer-centricity.

With two decades of experience and a proven track record of success, we are committed to driving digital transformation and delivering unparalleled value to our clients.

“Adding that, as we embark on the next chapter of our success story, we express gratitude to all who have been part of our journey. Our 20th anniversary is a testament to our ongoing commitment to innovation, excellence, and client satisfaction.”