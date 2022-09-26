The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), said no fewer than 100 Small and Medium Enterprises(SMEs) are to participate at the 2022 Lagos MSMEs fair.

The director-general of SMEDAN, Mr Olawale Fasanya, made this known, in a statement to LEADERSHIP.

According to him, the event will afford exhibitors the opportunity to showcase their wares and enjoy business advisory services on how to upscale their businesses.

The fair scheduled to hold in Ikeja, Lagos State from September 26 to September 30, 2022, with the theme ‘Competing for Market.’

“Over 100 MSMEs are expected to participate in the 2022 MSMEs fair to be held in Lagos. This year’s MSMEs fair will afford exhibitors the opportunity to showcase their wares as well as enjoy business advisory services from SMEDAN on how to upscale their businesses,” Fasanya said.

He described MSMEs fairs as veritable ground to promote made-in-Nigeria products, saying, “the fair offers MSMEs a real life platform to hook up to not only market opportunities but also to network with relevant agencies in the MSME ecosystem.”

He added that “SMEDAN has come to embrace the fair because of the success recorded in the maiden edition and we shall continue to support MSMEs as they are the backbone of any thriving economy.

“The agency recently organised a successful opportunity fair in collaboration with the Edo State government in Benin City and next week, we shall also be organising another opportunity fair in Jos.

“All these are targeted at encouraging our MSMEs and boosting made-in-Nigeria goods.”

Fasanya pledged that SMEDAN would continue to step up sustainable programmes to boost the capacity of MSMEs in Nigeria.

According to him, sustainable initiatives and organisation of trade fairs and expos as well as sensitisation will boost patronage of made-in- Nigeria goods. He said: “most people are ignorant of the fact that quality and durable products are also produced by MSMEs in Nigeria.”

Fasanya said, the Fair would show that Nigeria’s MSMEs could produce good things as this would make the people to have a rethink and improve on the patronage of locally made product.