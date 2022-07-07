Newly recruited 10,000 police constables will be posted to their local government areas of origin for effective community policing across the country.

The inspector-general of police (IGP), Alkali Baba Usman, disclosed this yesterday during the passing out parade of the police constables in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Usman said the recruitment of the constables was part of the drive by the federal government to ensure effective manpower to combat the nation’s security challenges.

The police chief said that only 11 did not make the ceremony due to the training rigour or medical challenges.

Represented by the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Ede Ayuba, Usman said that the Nigeria Police intend to recruit 10,000 police officers every year to fill the current gap in the shortage of police personnel in the country.

“Actually, with what the police is doing in recruitment of personnel, we are filling the gap. People are retiring almost on daily basis. The number we’re recruiting surpasses the number of personnel retiring. So, we’re bridging the gap.

“This is 2020 Batch. As they are passing out, in no distant time, the 2021 Batch would come in, while the 2022 would stand by. So, by the time we go to the field with all these numbers, we would have shored up our number to a higher level,” he said. Usman charged the new police personnel to see Nigerians as their employers.”