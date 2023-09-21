Niger State government has announced that 102 athletes and officials would represent the state at the 2023 National Youth Games (NYG) holding in Asaba, Delta.

Alhaji Baba Sheshi, director of sports, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, disclosed this during a meeting with the athletes in Minna, yesterday.

He urged the athletes and officials to ensure discipline before, during and after the event.

Sheshi, who said the state was ready for the games, stressed that adherence to rules of the games, commitment and dedication would propel Team Niger to success at the games.

“The essence of going to the NYG is not just to participate in sports and win medals, but also to inculcate discipline and the act of leadership in our athletes.

“If you are not a disciplined athlete, you will not be able to win any medal. This is the only way not only to get the best and win medals, but to top the medals table,” he said.

Sheshi said that the government had done what was necessary to ensure that the athletes and officials gave their best to enable the state to top the medal’s table.

“We are going to Asaba with 80 athletes and 22 officials to top the medals table and nothing short of that,” he said.

The Director said the state would compete in not less than 10 sporting events, such as basketball, handball, volleyball, athletics, badminton, taekwondo, karate, judo, wrestling, weightlifting, among others.

He enjoined the contingent to be good ambassadors of the state as whatever they do during the NYG would be attributed to the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 11-day event would start on Sept. 20 and end on Sept. 30.

NAN recalls that the state finished 26th on the medals table in the last edition in 2021 in Ilorin, with two silver and five bronze medals.