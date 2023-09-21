Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) Dr Tajudeen Sanusi has advised graduating medical doctors of the College of Health Sciences Benue State University Makurdi against involving themselves in any act of misconduct that will put the health of patients in danger.

Speaking at the 2023 graduation ceremony of 41 medical doctors from the College of Health Sciences Benue State University, Makurdi, he also urged them to see their oath taking as a call to serve humanity.

He said, “I want to urge the graduands to see their oath taking as a call to serve humanity, anyone who go contrary to the ethics of the medical profession will be punished by the council if found guilty.”

On the increase in the admission quota of the college by the council from 75 to 150 and 5 years re-accreditation, the registrar urged the college management to do its best in sustaining it, warning that any breach noticed, the council will not hastate to suspend the accreditation and as well reduce the admission quota.

In a welcome address, the provost, College of Health Sciences, Prof Chia Saalu who commended the Benue State governor Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia for personally attending the graduation, induction and admission ceremony of the medical doctors described the gesture as first of its kind.

The provost who urged the graduands to implore all sense of integrity and responsibility in serving humanity also charged them to allow the discipline, morals and integrity associated with the medical profession to guide them while on the field.

“It is my ultimate charge to you that as you attend to the medical health concerns of patients, you should also see to their total wellbeing by providing the all- round care required to make a wholesome and fulfilled personalities,” he said.

The provost also disclosed that the 9th graduation of 41 medical doctors has brought the number of graduands, inducted and admitted to 357 comprising 289 males and 68 females from 2015 to date after 12 years of stagnation.

Earlier, the Benue State governor Rev. Fr. Alia reiterated the readiness of his administration to support the institution to continue to produce high quality medical personnel to serve the state and country at large.

The governor called on all professional health workers of Benue origin to come home and contribute to the growth of the health institutions, insisting that the precarious state of the health sector in the state was the reason the state government under his watch decided to place all medical doctors on National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state, on a monthly allowance of N100,000 to serve as an incentive for them to stay back after the orientation course to serve the state.