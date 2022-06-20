An islamic bank, Jaiz Bank Plc, has said it plans to open five additional branches to bring its total branches to 50 even as it marked its 10th year anniversary with an interactive session with islamic scholars and imams drawn from the northern states of the country.

The session which took place in Gombe state enlightened the religious leaders on the bank’s operations.

Speaking at the occasion, the managing director of the bank Alhaji Hassan Usman represented by a senior management member Dr Sirajo Salisu explained that when the bank was established 10 years ago, it had only three branches.

He said the business activities of the bank has boomed significantly in the past years making it to now have a total of 45 branches in parts of the country.

While saying that plan is under way by the bank to establish five new branches in the northern and southern part of the nation, the managing director urged the clerics to help in educating the public on how the bank operates in full compliance of the ‘shariah’ (Islamic principles).

Also speaking, the head of corporate banking of the bank, Mr Mansur Abdullahi said the bank is interest free adding that it engages into various business activities and shares its profits fairly with its share holders and customers