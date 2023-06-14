10th NASS: Kingibe, Obika Promise Quality Representation For FCT

The new Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory

(FCT), Mrs Ireti Kingibe, and member representing AMAC/Bwari (Abuja North) federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Comrade Joshua Chinedu Obika, have promised to work together to ensure quality representation of the FCT at the National Assembly.

Speaking at a reception organised for him by the Labour Party (LP) in Abuja after the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly on Tuesday, Comrade Obika said he and Mrs Kingibe would ensure the fulfilment of electoral promises made during the campaigns.

He thanked everyone who contributed to the success of the party during the elections, including the support groups, saying their success couldn’t have come if they did it alone.

“Each person contributed to the success, everyone worked so hard, everyone participated even those who are not exco members, including the support groups. Kingibe and I will ensure that promises made during the campaigns are not fake, the FCT must wear a new look. This is the best combination in representation and very soon, we will begin to see a new FCT,” he said.

Obika added that they would not encourage any discrimination on the basis of tribe or religion but will work to change the politics to carry everyone along and work together.