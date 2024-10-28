The 10th Senate President’s U-18 Unity Cup, geared towards engendering grassroots sports development, will kick off from November 10 to 17, 2024, in Abuja.

The competition with themed: “Renewed Hope Edition,” organised by the Grassroot Sports Federation, SOUTH SOUTH, will see 13 teams competing for the star prize as the tournament promises to be a spectacle of skill, sportsmanship, and camaraderie.

Hon. John Bassey Ekpenyong, the tournament coordinator, shared the noble objectives of the competition, highlighting the significance of promoting unity, unearthing budding talents, creating employment opportunities for the youth through football, and combating youth restiveness.

In a statement released on Sunday, Ekpenyong expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of the National Assembly leadership, particularly Senator Godswill Akpabio, towards sports development in Nigeria.

Ekpenyong also lauded the reinstatement of the National Sports Commission (NSC) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying it underscores his dedication towards nurturing and advancing sports at all levels.

Ekpenyong emphasized, “The participating teams, selected from the 6 geo-political zones of Nigeria, with 2 teams representing each zone, in addition to a specially chosen team from the host city, Abuja, embody the rich talent diversity within the country. This tournament serves as a platform for these young athletes to showcase their skills and potentially pave the way for a promising future in the football world.”

Reflecting on the pivotal role of Senator Godswill Akpabio, the life Patron of the Grassroot Sports Federation, SOUTH SOUTH, Ekpenyong recalled the Senator’s unwavering support for grassroots sports development, dating back to his tenure as the governor of Akwa Ibom state. “We are appreciative of the Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio GCON, Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Right from his time as a governor, he championed grassroots sports development, benefiting over 200 players during his tenure,” Ekpenyong stated.