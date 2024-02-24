Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, will on Monday administer the oath of office on the newly appointed 11 justices of the Supreme Court

Director of press in the office, Dr Featus Akande, confirmed this yesterday.

He said they would be sworn-in by Justice Olukayode Ariwoola at 10.00am at the Main Courtroom of the Supreme Court.

On December 21, 2023, the senate confirmed the appointment of the 11 justices appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to fill the vacancies on the apex court bench.

The nominees confirmed are Justice Haruna Tsammani (Northeast), who chaired the Presidential Election Petition Court, Justice Moore Adumein (South-South), Justice Jummai Sankey (North-central), Justice Chidiebere Uwa (South-east); and Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme (South-east).

Others are Justice Obande Ogbuinya (South-East), Justice Stephen Adah (North-Central), Justice Habeeb Abiru (South-West), Justice Jamilu Tukur (Northwest), Justice Abubakar Umar (Northwest) and Justice Mohammed Idris (North-Central).