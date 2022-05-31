The Nigerian Navy has said it will equip the Navy Town Sports Complex in Lagos with state-of-the-art equipment ahead of the Navy Games scheduled to hold in August 2022.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, disclosed this on Monday while speaking at the closing ceremony of the golf kitty, held at Sealords Golf Club, NNS Pathfinder, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, as part of activities marking the 66th anniversary of the Nigerian Navy.

Gambo said: “It is pertinent to say that efforts are ongoing to equip Navy Town Sports Complex in Lagos with state-of-the-art equipments in preparation of Navy Games later this year. We hope that will come up in Lagos.

“These are all geared towards taking the Nigerian Navy to another notch higher as we are committed to walk to talk.”

He expressed happiness that apart from performing its constitutional role of securing the maritime domain of the country, the Nigerian Navy has also done well in sports.

The Chief of Naval Staff added: “The path to strong and formidable Navy is declared direction the Nigerian Navy is heading under my humble watch. This plan of our Navy, I am proud to say, remains robust.

“Consequently, as the Nigerian Navy continues to accomplish giant strides in our constitutional role of ensuring that our maritime domain is secured, plans are also in place to ensure personnel are fit to sustain these achievements.

“As such, the Nigerian Navy will continue to encourage the active participation in sporting activities locally and internationally.

“Notably, the Nigerian Navy female volleyball team, the Chief of Naval Staff Strikers, is one of the three teams representing the country in Tunisia and their performance so far has been encouraging.”