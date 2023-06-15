Kwara Court Jails Apprentice, 1 Other For Cybercrime

Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar of the Kwara State High Court in Ilorin has sentenced a 26-year-old photography apprentice, Amole Anuoluwapo, and one Adeboye Oluwapelumi, to separate jail terms, having found them guilty of offences bordering on cybercrime.

Amole and Adeboye, who are to spend their terms in custody of a Nigerian Correctional Centre, started their journey to jail on May 4, 2023 when they were arrested in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, upon intelligence on their fraudulent activities by operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) .

The anti-graft agency on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 arraigned Amole and Adeboye on separate charges, to which they pleaded guilty to their respective charge.

The charge against Amole reads:

“That you, Amole Samuel Anuoluwapo, sometime in 2023, in Ilorin, Kwara State within the jurisdiction of this honorable court , did attempt to cheat by personation when you pretended to be a white female via Google Voice with Email Address “[email protected] which you used to communicate with a white male with Email Address “[email protected]” in order to induce him to send you money and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 95 of the Penal Code Law and Punishable under section 324 of the same Law.”

While the charge against Adeboye reads: “That you, Adeboye Abel Oluwapelumi, sometime between May 2022 and February 2023 in Ilorin, Kwara State, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, knowingly had under your control the sum of N218,000.00 which is reasonably suspected to be unlawfully obtained and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 319A of the Penal Code Law.”

Upon their “guilty pleas”, counsel to the EFCC, Anselm Ozioko (Jnr.), led witnesses who are operatives of the commission in evidence to review the facts of the cases.