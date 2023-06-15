APC Group Wants Tinubu To Suspend, Probe CCB, CCT Chairmen For ‘Inefficiency’

Following the suspension of some government officials by the government of President Bola Tinubu, a group within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on the auspices of the Progressive Foundational Movement (PFM), has called for the immediate suspension of chairmen of Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over alleged inefficiencies.

The APC group claimed the two agencies have failed woefully in the fight against corruption in the past four years, especially the Code of Conduct Bureau, where the Chairman has not, in the past four years, sent one person to be prosecuted at the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

In a statement released Thursday in Abuja by the National Coordinator of the group, Barrister Aganaba Johnson, he said the chairman of the CCB, Isah Mohammed, “is inefficient to continue to hold the position of CCB chairman. For the first time in CCB history, a Board member has to petition the Chairman to the Nation