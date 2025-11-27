Lagos State Police Command has halted an unauthorised Egungun festival in the Oregun area and arrested 12 suspects allegedly involved in circulating handbills and social media publications that restricted public movement and rights.

The arrest followed public anxiety triggered by posters attributed to a group known as “Oje Parapo of Oregun”.

The police public relations officer, Abimbola Adebisi, a superintendent of police, disclosed that the materials issued by the group contained warnings that attempted to limit the freedom of movement, expression, and dignity of human persons, causing fear among residents ahead of the scheduled festival slated for 27th and 28th November, 2025.

Hence, the commissioner of police, Olohundare Jimoh, directed an immediate suspension of the event, declaring that it posed a risk to public peace.

“The command will not tolerate lawlessness in any part of the State, as the festival was ‘likely to lead to disturbance of public peace, safety, and public order in the State,’ he said.

The Lagos police boss warned that no individual or group reserves the right to obstruct movement or control the liberties of residents.

He added, “This restriction suffices to make it clear that no group should take laws into their hands and prevent other Nigerians from movement around and throughout the State at will at any time”

He, however, reaffirmed the command’s commitment to human rights protection, stressing that the police will continue to firmly protect the fundamental human rights of everyone in the state, while warning groups against unauthorised gatherings or activities capable of threatening public peace and safety.

Jimoh noted that security concerns, social tension and fear already induced by the publications cancelled the planned Oregun festival, making it unavoidable. “No festival that can risk destabilising the peace or heightening tension in the state will be permitted under any circumstances,” he said.