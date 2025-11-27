About 76 students of Ajayi Crowther University (ACU), Oyo Town, out of 2,336, will today graduate with First Class honours during the 17th convocation of the institution, which will feature a keynote lecture by renowned scholar Professor Toyin Falola.

Ahead of the ceremony scheduled for today, Vice Chancellor, Professor Ebunoluwa Oduwole, unveiled a sweeping reform agenda designed to reposition the institution for academic excellence, infrastructure expansion, administrative efficiency, and holistic student development.

Giving a breakdown of the graduating cohort, the VC announced that 2,336 undergraduates and 1,297 postgraduate students will receive degrees at the convocation.

Of the undergraduate group, 76 earned First Class Honours, 1,408 earned Second Class Upper, 810 earned Second Class Lower, and 42 earned Third Class.

The postgraduate category comprises 170 recipients of the Postgraduate Diploma and 1,127 awardees of the Master’s degree.

Presenting her 60-day progress report, Oduwole said the reforms signal “a turning point for ACU,” noting that the university is building a system that is “academically strong, administratively sound and spiritually grounded.”

The VC disclosed that ACU had submitted several new programmes, including Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Journalism and Broadcasting, to the National Universities Commission (NUC) for approval as part of efforts to widen the university’s academic offerings.

She highlighted the planned establishment of a College of Health Sciences, which will accommodate the Faculties of Basic Medical Sciences, Allied Health Sciences, and Clinical Sciences, describing it as a strategic response to national gaps in healthcare manpower.

Oduwole outlined significant improvements in ICT infrastructure, including enhanced broadband capacity and upgraded smart learning facilities to support blended learning.

“Renovation of laboratories, classrooms, workshops and hostels is also underway to improve learning conditions”, she added.

The VC reported that the university had restructured internal committees, streamlined administrative processes and strengthened accountability mechanisms. These changes, she said, have already led to more efficient service delivery and increased staff productivity.