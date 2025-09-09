Advertisement

A total of twelve (12) persons lost their lives with eight other sustaining injuries in an accident that occurred along the Owerri/Onitsha Road Hill in Imo State.

The State Police Command has launched an investigation into the accident which took place on Saturday 7th September, 2025, around 9pm after Njaba Bridge.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Henry Okoye who disclosed this on Tuesday said, “The tragic crash involved a gas tanker truck with registration number T 16716 LA, bearing the inscription NUPENG, which was driving against traffic (one-way), and a commuter bus with registration number ABB 79 BX, transporting members of Jehovah’s Witness Church from Anambra State to Agwa village in Imo State.

“Regrettably, twelve persons lost their lives in the accident, eight adults and four children while eight persons were injured,” the PPRO said.

He added that the deceased have been evacuated and deposited at Ogbaku Mortuary while the injured persons were receiving treatment at Divine Hospital Awo-Omamma.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma has expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured persons quick recovery.

He also warned motorists against reckless practices such as driving against traffic, excessive speeding, and negligence.

According to the CP, these remained leading causes of road accidents, urging all road users to prioritise safety, obey traffic regulations, and drive responsibly to safeguard lives and property.

Okoye stressed that further updates will be communicated as investigations progress.

He encouraged members of the public with useful information to contact the nearest police station or call 08148024755 or 08034773600.