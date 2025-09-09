Advertisement

Former First Lady of Oyo State, Mrs Florence Ajimobi, has paid a courtesy visit to the Olubadan-designate, Oba Rasheed Ladoja, at his residence in Ibadan, on Tuesday.

An elated Mrs Ajimobi, who was the wife of the immediate-past governor of Oyo State, late Abiola Ajimobi, took to her verified Facebook page to announce her visit to the foremost monarch, saying it was a great honour for her even as she prayed for Oba Ladoja.

Mrs Ajimobi wrote: “It was indeed a great honour to pay a courtesy visit to the new Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja. Our rich culture and tradition continue to stand tall through the throne of Olubadan, and I pray that His Imperial Majesty’s reign will be blessed with wisdom, peace, and lasting prosperity for the people of Ibadanland and beyond. Amen.”

See More Photos Below: