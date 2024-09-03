The Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) has concluded plans to conduct a free, fair and transparent council elections on October 5, 2024, the commission chairman, Elder Aniedi Ikoiwak, has stated.

Addressing journalists yesterday at the AKISIEC headquarters, Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo, the state capital, Ikoiwak said out of the 19 political parties in the state, 12 had been cleared for the contest, disclosing that non-sensitive materials are ready and would soon be disbursed across the 31 LGAs headquarters.

No fewer than 17,000 ad-hoc staff, according to Elder Ikoiwak, have put in applications to be part of the conduct of the exercise.

He explained that the electoral process for the contest which started on June 4, 2024, would culminate in the polls proper on October 5, with candidates already captured in the final list to be displayed any moment this week.

Ikoiwak, recalled that the process started with the amendment of the relevant sections of the electoral law, assuring that the issues of security and other exigencies have been concluded.