The director of Public Health, ministry of health and human services, Dr. Terna Kur has disclosed that 13 deaths have been recorded from the outbreak of Lassa Fever in Benue State.

Kur, who disclosed this in a telephone chat with LEADERSHIP yesterday while giving an update of the disease said, so far, the total suspected cases are 194.

According to him, “the latest on Lassa fever in the state is that 13 persons have so far confirmed dead out of the 194 suspected cases.

He said a total number of 37 cases were confirmed positive which he described as high and appealed to the general public to report suspected persons with symptoms of Lassa fever to the nearest hospital

Earlier, the commissioner for health and human services, Dr Joseph Ngbea called on the general public to avoid the consumption of rats and as well imbibe the culture of personal hygiene, adding that they should also ensure to cover and cook their food very well before consumption.

Ngbea said “I want to tell you that Lassa Fever is now a public health emergency in Benue, because a lot of people have been tested positive for it and we have lost so many patients already.”