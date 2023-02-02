A gang of hoodlums armed with guns and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) have destroyed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Ojoto, headquarters of Idemili-South local government area of Anambra State.

The gunmen also attacked the police station in Nnobi area in the same local government area, including a residential building located within the premises of the police station and killed a 16-year-old male said to be a relation of one of the police personnel.

A 15-year-old female relation of one of the policemen resident in the building located within the police station was also said to have been wounded by the gunmen. She was said to have been rushed to a hospital.

The police public relations officer in the state, deputy superintendent of police, DSP, Ikenga Tochukwu who confirmed the incident said that the gunmen launched the attack at about 1.45 am yesterday adding that the hoodlums came in their large numbers and that they drove in four Toyota Sienna vehicles.

Though Tochukwu stated that the state police command was yet to get full details of the attack as at the time of filing this report, he, however, disclosed that the commissioner of police in the state, CP Echeng Echeng had already deployed operatives of the command to the troubled area to ensure that the attackers were arrested to face the wrath of the law and restore tight security there.

The police spokesperson said in a statement on the incident that, “The hoodlums came in their numbers by 1:45 am today 1/2/2023, with four unmarked Sienna vehicles, armed with IEDs, petrol bombs and other explosives.

“They invaded the INEC office, the police station and the residential building in the station. Unfortunately, one boy aged 16 years a relative of a serving policeman in the station was murdered by the armed men, while the other, a female aged 15 years old sustained a gunshot injury. She has been taken to the hospital where she is receiving treatment. The situation is being monitored and further details shall be communicated, please.”